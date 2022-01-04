iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $225.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

