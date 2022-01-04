Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $489,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,217 shares of company stock worth $8,700,420. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

