Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.82 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,744,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Waters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Waters by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $364.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.01. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $244.77 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

