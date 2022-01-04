Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.13% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $608,715. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

