Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Up 5.4%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $56.14. 1,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 667,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Several brokerages have commented on BHF. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.