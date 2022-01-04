Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.54. 65,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,267,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $948.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.