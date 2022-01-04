DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Down 5%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 7,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,817,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

DOYU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $775.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1.2% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 897,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.