Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 4.2% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. 580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

