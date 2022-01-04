Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 77,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE WAL opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $57.98 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

