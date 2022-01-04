Duality Advisers LP Buys 7,695 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $170.60 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.25.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

