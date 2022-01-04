Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.