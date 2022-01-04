Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $425,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 40.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 108.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UAUG opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $29.34.

