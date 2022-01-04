Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

RPV stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $82.27.

