Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $252,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $255.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

