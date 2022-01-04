Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,202.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

CRBN stock opened at $174.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.95. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $147.33 and a 52 week high of $176.59.

