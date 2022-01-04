Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,091 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2,037.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,624,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,865 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

