Keybank National Association OH Acquires 247,864 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,864 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.12% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,623,000 after buying an additional 34,314 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

