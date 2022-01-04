QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $186.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $208.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

