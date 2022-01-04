Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $190.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.76 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

