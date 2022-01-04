Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 15,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $502.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $473.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.