Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lowered by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $333,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.