Keybank National Association OH Has $34.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $34,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $169.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $161.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.