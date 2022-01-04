Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $39,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $242.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

