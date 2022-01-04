Keybank National Association OH Sells 10,477 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MBS ETF worth $42,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.04. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.