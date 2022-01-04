Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Xylem were worth $48,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

