AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

AIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AIR traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.66. 3,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AAR will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AAR by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

