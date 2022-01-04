World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells $60,002.50 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WRLD stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $230.54. 59 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,096. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $265.75. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.36 and a 200-day moving average of $199.21.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in World Acceptance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

