UBS Group Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $185.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $187.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IFF. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.84.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.45. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Rudius Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

