Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Earns Hold Rating from Stephens

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$132.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential downside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.90.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$156.22. The company had a trading volume of 288,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,542. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$161.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$146.87. The stock has a market cap of C$110.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.48 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

