Brasada Capital Management LP Invests $372,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.19. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.69.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.