Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Materion were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 435.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Materion stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $61.96 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

