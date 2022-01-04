Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89,637 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vale by 5.1% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

