Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,500 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,028,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,285,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,482,000 after buying an additional 118,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2,303.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 107,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE H opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

