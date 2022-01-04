Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 435,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

