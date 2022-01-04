Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $93.11 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 403,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $93,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $271.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $161.78 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $259.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.