Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (STV)

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (CURRENCY:STV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $95,916.00 worth of Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00011376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00016233 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token

STV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,242 coins. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @sativacoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Sativa Coin is a proof of work and proof of stake hybrid alternative crypto currency with a coin total of 10 million and an annualised interest rate of 5%. “

