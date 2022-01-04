Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Schlumberger by 18.2% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 900,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 138,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

