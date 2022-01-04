Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at CLSA

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CLSA from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CLSA’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VIPS. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

VIPS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 269,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647,723. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,033,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,933,000 after purchasing an additional 418,467 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 74,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

