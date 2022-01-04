Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.2 days.

Shares of MTTWF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 76,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Metro has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Metro Company Profile

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

