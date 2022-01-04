Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 60.1% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.2 days.
Shares of MTTWF stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 76,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Metro has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.05.
Metro Company Profile
