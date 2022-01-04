Clarus Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Teradyne (CNSX:TER)

Teradyne (CNSX:TER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Clarus Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $16.25 target price on the stock.

TER has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Teradyne

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

