African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the November 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of AGAC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 39,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,756. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. African Gold Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,434,000. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.