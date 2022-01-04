Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $40.78

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.78, but opened at $39.50. Karooooo shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 10,273 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.