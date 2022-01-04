Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $40.78

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.78, but opened at $39.50. Karooooo shares last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 10,273 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
