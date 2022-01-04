Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Grifols alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Grifols during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 25,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,535. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.48.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.