BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives $55.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BHP Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,873. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

