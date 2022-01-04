The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.36.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

