Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,933.20 ($26.05).

A number of research analysts have commented on IMB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($28.30) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

LON IMB traded up GBX 22 ($0.30) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,638.50 ($22.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,258. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,578.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,567.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,330 ($17.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.72). The company has a market capitalization of £15.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 48.48 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

