British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the November 30th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS BTAFF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 39,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.