Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. 3,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,837. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.