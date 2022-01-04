Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BLPG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,527. Blue Line Protection Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

