APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. APi Group traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,902,000 after buying an additional 806,577 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in APi Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,508,000 after buying an additional 1,601,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in APi Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,246,000 after buying an additional 1,001,995 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in APi Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 5,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

